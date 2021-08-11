It looks like AEW star Matt Hardy and wife Reby Hardy may be expecting their 5th child together.

Reby fueled the rumor mill last night when she tweeted, “#5… [flushed face emoji] [upside-down face emoji] [grimacing face emoji] [smiling face open mouth emoji]”

This led to numerous congratulatory messages from fans on Twitter.

Reby just gave birth to their 4th child exactly one month ago today. Son Maxel was born on June 23, 2015, son Wolfgang was born June 8, 2017, son Bartholomew was born December 4, 2019, and daughter Ever was born July 11 of this year.

Matt took to Instagram last week and posted new photos from a family shoot, which was done t welcome Ever. He captioned the post with, “I’m so proud of our family, Rebecca. #HardyPartyOf6”

Reby posted the same photos to Instagram and wrote, “Welcome to the Hardy party, Ever Moore #babyhardyboyz #eevee #addamsfamilynursery #househardy”

Matt will be in action on tonight’s AEW Dynamite show as he and Private Party face Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Orange Cassidy in six-man action.

