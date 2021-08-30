Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* The Elite show off their new handshake. Kenny Omega says future groups will steal their stuff, but they’ll just be a parody group. The group banters for a bit and does a couple “Woos!”

* The Young Bucks out sneaker shopping and bump into Sammy Guevara and Aaron Solo.

* Brandon Cutler finally finds Marko Stunt with the BTE Championship. He tells Stunt he needs to defend the title against Cezar Bononi. They end up doing a running race up the stands — best time wins. Stunt ends up defeating Bononi by less than a second. Next week will be a challengers contest to see who faces Stunt next.

* Earlier in the video, Matt Jackson was going to show off his Nike Diors at a sneaker shop, but they weren’t in his luggage. He’s now backstage and says at the time he thought he left them at the hotel, but realized he wouldn’t take them out of his suitcase. They ended up going to the hotel and the shoes weren’t there. Matt said he believes they were taken when their luggage was checked at the airport. Apparently, Nick and Cutler’s bags was messed with, as well. He’s pretty sure it happen at the Ontario airport they typically go to. He noted they are about $6,600 shoes, only wore them twice (once on BTE and once to church). Matt says he knows people will be in the commits like, “You’re stupid for packing those,” but they’ve traveled for 15 years with lots of expensive items and trusted airports to not steal their items. Matt says looking back, he does feel dumb for packing them and isn’t going to pack expensive items going forward. He talked with the police and has to follow-up to file a report. He also let StockX know the serial number of the Diors, so if they ever pop up for sale, they will know those are Matt’s shoes.

* Another cream video, “Milk” (William) talks to the camera about how cream makes him feel good and how taking it has become a problem. Ryan Nemeth recalls the night William went overboard with it. William says he made a fool of himself and he’s no longer welcomed by his family. He continued that cream has ruined his life.

* The Young Bucks with Kenny Omega to show off their new sneakers. Matt says the stolen Diors is still bothering him. Kenny cuts a little promo on the person who stole them.

* Clips from Brandon Cutler’s camera at this past week’s Dynamite.

* Best Friends watch more film with Wheeler Yuta. Yuta gets choked out again by Statlander for losing.

* The Young Bucks (with Chris Jericho) meet Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

* Kenny Omega and Don Callis cut a promo during a commercial on the live crowd. They talk about wanting to skip Milwaukee and Callis saying they don’t deserve to look at the champ! More is shown of Christian Cage coming out to talk to The Elite.

* At home, Leva Bates has a “me night” to calm down after dealing with Avalon and Reynolds. Bates watches a bunch of movies and has something to drink. She finally decides to read a book instead.

* At a bar, John Silver talks about Dark Order falling apart over the last couple weeks. Silver wonders Hangman Page would do right now? He ends up drinking. Silver gets hammered and jokes about CM Punk being the next exalted one. He goes to have another big drink and ends up spitting it out.