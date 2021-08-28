AEW star Max Caster is set to perform in Chicago during AEW All Out Week.

The Bottom Lounge in Chicago has announced that Caster will being his “live performance” to the venue on Thursday, September 2. The bar/restaurant and live music venue is located in Chicago’s West Loop.

The Caster concert is open to ages 17 and up. The $20 general admission ticket includes the performance, a Q&A session, and a meet & greet. The show is scheduled to begin at 10pm that night, with doors opening at 9pm.

It looks like this performance is not affiliated with AEW.

Caster just resumed tweeting this weekend to promote the performance and his Cameo account. He is currently taking requests for personalized diss raps.

“Personalized diss raps. From the Best Wrestler Alive ™ to you. Book it,” he wrote. He added in a follow-up tweet,”Cameo is 25% off for a couple more hours. Order tonight. Working on these this weekend. #MicDrop [microphone emoji] [down arrow emoji] [collission emoji]”

Caster has been quiet and away from AEW since receiving significant heat for his controversial rap on the recent 100th episode of AEW Dark. It was then reported that Caster had been suspended from AEW for two months, and was also ordered to undergo sensitivity classes. Caster removed all references to AEW from his social media bios, and at one point he fueled speculation by interacting with several WWE NXT tweets, something he didn’t do before. The status of The Acclaimed has also been up in the air as Anthony Bowens has been working singles matches as of late, and made an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast by himself.

Stay tuned for updates on Caster. You can see his related tweets below:

Platinum Max LIVE in Chicago. 🎟️👇 https://t.co/z8woVwVQBb — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) August 27, 2021