Court Bauer announced tonight that MLW action figures will be released in 2022.

The MLW owner shared on Twitter that an official deal was signed today, though he didn’t reveal who the deal was with.

“No longer an IF. Deal signed today. Had hoped to share this sooner but deals take time. @MLW figures coming at ya in 2022,” tweeted Bauer.

Bauer also revealed tonight that an MLW Women’s Championship is in the works.

MLW announced earlier that former Shimmer Champion Nicole Savoy will be part of the new women’s division. Savoy will be making her MLW debut in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena.

No longer an IF. Deal signed today. Had hoped to share this sooner but deals take time. @MLW figures coming at ya in 2022. https://t.co/NkKib0yMPd — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) August 27, 2021