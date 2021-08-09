The War Chamber is returning to MLW.

MLW has announced that a War Chamber match will headline their Fusion TV tapings scheduled for Saturday, September 11 at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas, which is in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

The War Chamber match, MLW’s version of WarGames, will see MLW World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs end their two year feud with Team Filthy.

The 2019 War Chamber match, at the same venue, saw Team Von Erichs (Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Tom Lawlor, Low Ki) defeat CONTRA Unit (MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, Simon Gotch, Josef Samael, Ikuo Kwon). Lawlor later turned on The Von Erichs, and the two sides have feuded since then.

The match for September was made after Ross and Marshall recently issued a challenge, in a video that featured their dad, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich. Lawlor accepted, as seen in the videos below.

There is no word yet on which two wrestlers will be teaming with Ross and Marshall, but Team Lawlor apparently will be represented by Tom, who is the current NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, King Mo, Dominic Garrini, and Kevin Ku.

MLW issued the following details on The War Chamber today:

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain. The rules of the War Chamber: * A coin toss determines which team enters first.

* 1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

* The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

* Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

* Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

Stay tuned for more on the big event. Other stars scheduled to appear that night include Fatu and CONTRA Unit, National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, Calvin Tankman, Alicia Atout, and more.