The WWE pay-per-view previously announced for Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta will be titled WWE Day 1.

As noted, WWE recently announced that a pay-per-view will be held on New Year’s Day for the first-time ever. Now a new commercial for the event has revealed that it will be called WWE Day 1.

The commercial includes the following promo: “This is our opening night, step into the spotlight. Top of our game and into our prime. It’s a fresh start and now it’s our time. It’s history-making, record-breaking, jaw-dropping, eye-popping, breath-taking, booty-shaking. ATL, let’s raise some hell. No more ‘what if?’, no more one day, WWE Day 1, it’s time to slay.”

Tickets for WWE Day 1 go on sale this Friday at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.

WWE Day 1 will mark the first time in history that a WWE pay-per-view takes place on New Year’s Day. The event will stream live at 8pm ET that night on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Stay tuned for more on WWE Day 1. Below is the new commercial: