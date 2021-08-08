NJPW has announced a 10-man tag team match for Resurgence on August 14.

The match is Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, and Yuya Uemura vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Issacs, and Danny Limelight.

Below is the updated line-up and NJPW’s announcement:

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match)Jay White (c) vs. David Finlay

* Lance Archer (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP U.S. Championship Match)

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Moose

* Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin

* Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP & Clark Connors & Ren Narita

* Jon Moxley & X vs. Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

The event will be held at The Torch at LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

A new match signed for #njresurgence!

After West Coast Wrecking Crew joined Team Filthy on #njpwSTRONG, all five get their first test together!

Their opponents- Violence Unlimited! Lio Rush! Fred Yehi! AND- in his first match on excursion- Yuya Uemura!https://t.co/N5Fj0P3fZt pic.twitter.com/eZZPVaMbo5

— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 8, 2021