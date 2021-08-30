At the start of AEW Dark: Elevation, it was announced that former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Emi Sakura have been added to the Casino Battle Royale. Later in the night, Smart Mark Sterling announced that his client Jade Cargill will also be in the Casino Battle Royale.

The Casino Battle Royale will be on the Buy-In starting at 7 PM ET. The winner will receive a title shot at either Britt Baker or Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Baker is set to defend her title against Statlander on Sep. 5. Previously announced for the Casino Battle Royale are Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford Diamante and Nyla Rose.

Make sure to tune into Wrestling Inc. for live coverage of All Out on Sep. 5 starting at 6 PM ET

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros or Jurassic Express (Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

* Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again)

* Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

* Women’s Casino Battle Royale (The Buy In): Jade Cargill, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, and Nyla Rose