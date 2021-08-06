AEW has announced a six-man match for next Wednesday’s Dynamite on TNT.

The match will see Matt Hardy and Private Party take on Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta.

The Hardy Family Office has feuded with The Best Friends as of late. The storyline behind this bout is that Hardy asked AEW President, Head of Creative & General Manager Tony Khan to make the match, and the request was granted.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Dynamite from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. Below is the updated announced line-up:

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* The Labours of Jericho, Chapter 4: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow with MJF at ringside

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* Dan Lambert will appear

* The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson