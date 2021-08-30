New Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight during the NWA 73 pay-per-view.

Le Rebellion (Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666) defeated JR Kratos and Aron Stevens to become the new NWA World Tag Team Championships.

Before losing tonight, JR Kratos and Aron Stevens had held the tag team titles since November 10, 2020. They had won the titles on an episode of UWN Primetime Live.