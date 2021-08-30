New Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight during the NWA 73 pay-per-view.
Le Rebellion (Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666) defeated JR Kratos and Aron Stevens to become the new NWA World Tag Team Championships.
Before losing tonight, JR Kratos and Aron Stevens had held the tag team titles since November 10, 2020. They had won the titles on an episode of UWN Primetime Live.
🤜🤛 Its time for a Tag Team showdown!@mechvwolf & @Bestia666tj look to dethrone current champs @AronsThoughts & @Jr_KRATOS!#NWA73 is LIVE on @FiteTV!
➡️ https://t.co/8yMwjetoRr pic.twitter.com/2n73uXoZ6Z
— NWA (@nwa) August 30, 2021
MARK OF THE BEAST! 😱@mechvwolf @Bestia666tj #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/XywsOgrz4R
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
We have NEW NWA Tag Team Champions!@mechvwolf @Bestia666tj @Konnan5150 #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/Xz2pRNqxyw
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021