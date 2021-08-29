The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) are the new NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Allysin Kay and Marti Belle defeated Red Velvet and Kilynn King at NWA EmPowerrr to become the new champions.
They were presented with the tag team titles by Madusa.
The last recognized NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions were Joyce Grable and Wendi Richter. They won the titles in May of 1983. A year later the titles were sold to WWE.
Tonight’s NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view is from the Khorassan Ballroom at The Chase in St. Louis.
