The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at WWE SummerSlam.

WWE announced today that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend against The Mysterios at the big SummerSlam pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

This will be the rematch for Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio after dropping the straps to Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on July 18. The Mysterios retained the titles over The Usos twice on the June 4 SmackDown episode, but then lost them at Money In the Bank.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated confirmed card:

WWE Universal Title Match

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c)