The WWE tryouts in Las Vegas kicked off earlier this week and are running through today, which Wrestling Inc. was on site for. WWE previously announced that the camp would run from Wednesday, August 18 through today, August 20.

The tryouts are being ran by Triple H, John Laurinaitis, William Regal, Matt Bloom, Robbie Brookside, Samoa Joe, Norman Smiley, Drew McIntyre, and a few others.

WWE also brought indie women’s wrestling veteran Alison Danger in for the camp, according to PWInsider. Danger lives in the Las Vegas area and recently worked as a Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Danger, who was significantly influential in the rise of modern day women’s wrestling, was in the ring working with talents this week.

Several talent scouts brought in 40 athletes to Vegas this week, with many of them being larger men and attractive, athletic women, according to the Wrestling Observer. It was noted that WWE signed 14 of the talents, but Triple H told media that the number was 13-16. The new recruits from this tryout are set to report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in mid-October.

Triple H said they were looking for people who make you stop and look closer when you see them. The Observer noted that the directive for the tryout was to bring in men aged 26 or under, and 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds.

A change for this tryout compared to camps of the past is that WWE offered contracts on the spot. In the past they would evaluate talents for a few weeks after the tryout, keep in touch with the talents, and then later send letters to say they were interested or not.

Stay tuned for more from the WWE tryouts in Las Vegas. Below are photos and a video from day one: