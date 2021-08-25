Current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. sat down for a Wrestling Inc. exclusive interview with comedian Brian Wohl, which was conducted before SummerSlam. During the interview Nikki discussed a great love she has for Mick Foley and his various widely beloved characters.

“I actually just reread one of his autobiographies on the way here,” gushed Nikki. “’Have A Nice Day’. I read it a few years ago. I actually reread it a few times now, but I reread it on the way here.

“You know, honestly, Mick is absolutely wonderful. I think for me, he’s always just been Dude Love, Mankind, Mick Foley, the Cactus Jack, and I think he’s always been someone I gravitated towards watching. As a talker, as a promo, especially Mankind. When I was doing Sanity he was a huge inspiration. I love Mick, I love Mick.”

Nikki also discussed working with Molly Holly, who WWE recently brought on to RAW to serve as a producer. Many fans draw similarities between the two due to Molly Holly having also donned the superhero gimmick when she wrestled alongside the Hurricane in the early 2000’s. Nikki had nothing but positive things to say about the Hall of Famer.

“Molly Holly is fantastic,” shared Nikki. “When I was watching WWE when I was 10 years old, I was watching Lita, Trish Stratus, I was watching Molly. One of my favorite matches I ever saw was on Sunday Night Heat and Jacqueline, Hall of Famers. And knowing she had this Mighty Molly character when she was paired with the Hurricane. And having the Hurricane backstage is absolutely fantastic. That’s someone’s brain who I’ve been able to pick and who has been supportive in my corner, the Hurricane. And Molly is so supportive too and she came on board recently, I’m just so excited to work with both of them.”

Nikki was later asked what goals she has left, seeing as how she has won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. She revealed there are still things left to do, as she has yet to wrestle for a title at WrestleMania.

“WrestleMania,” Nikki answered matter-of-factly. “WrestleMania, a championship match at WrestleMania… [I won the] Money In The Bank, won the Raw Women’s Championship a day later. It just feels incredible. For me, I’m living the dream. A WrestleMania championship match, here I come! Hopefully [laughs].”

You can watch the full interview below:

https://youtu.be/ydV7yU7dNGI