NJPW has added Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo to tonight’s Resurgence event at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles (8 pm ET on FITE and NJPW World). A dark match has also been added: Kevin Knight, The DKC, and Adrian Quest vs. Bateman, Misterioso, and Barrett Brown.

NJPW announced the sold-out show will have a mandatory mask policy for those going to the event.

Below is the updated card:

* Lance Archer (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP United States Championship)

* Jay White (c) vs. David Finlay (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Moose

* Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, and Yuya Uemura vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs

* Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo

* Jon Moxley and a mystery partner vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson

* Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, and Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP, Clark Connors, and Ren Narita

* Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin

* Kevin Knight, The DKC, and Adrian Quest vs. Bateman, Misterioso, and Barrett Brown (Dark Match)

NJPW also announced Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor will defend his title against Lio Rush at the upcoming Strong tapings on Monday at Thunder Studio in Long Beach, California. The match will air at a later date.

Lawlor’s last title defense came on a July 23 episode of Strong, where he defeated Satoshi Kojima.

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii have also been advertised for Monday’s tapings, which will also feature a live crowd for the first time in the show’s history.