Sunday’s NJPW Summer Struggle event took place in Korakuen Hall.

In the main event, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr, and Minoru Suzuki to retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

Below are the results:

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Yuya Uemura (Yuya Uemura farewell match)

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Yota Tsuji (Yota Tsuji farewell match)

* Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo defeated Toru Yano, SHO & YOH

* Shingo Takagi, SANADA & BUSHI defeated EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (c) defeated Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship match)

The Summer Struggle tour continues on Saturday, August 7 with the start of the 2021 Super Junior Tag League.

SUMMER STRUGGLE 2021 Night 4 in picture: Get the full results from last night in Korakuen Hall and see our stunning photography!!https://t.co/sm3JKAnSQD#njpw #njsst pic.twitter.com/onuqrDoYjm — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 2, 2021

Farewell greetings, parting shots Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura bid farewell for now to Japanese competitionhttps://t.co/ufdFXx8CsM#njpw #njsst pic.twitter.com/wDt9uJ91KV — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 1, 2021