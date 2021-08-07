NJPW’s Super Jr. Tag League began earlier today at Summer Struggle in Tokyo. Every team was in action in the round-robin style tournament.

The main event saw IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo defeat SHO and YOH (who have won this tournament in 2017, 2018, and 2019).

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru picked up a victory over Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato. Also, Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask defeated Gedo and Dick Togo.

Below are the current standings:

* Taiji Ishimori and El Pantasmo 2 points (1-0)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru 2 points (1-0)

* Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask 2 points (1-0)

* SHO and YOH 0 points (0-1)

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato 0 points (0-1)

* Gedo and Dick Togo 0 points (0-1)

The tournament continues tomorrow with the following matches:

* Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato

* SHO and YOH vs. Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Gedo and Dick Togo