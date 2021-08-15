Impact Wrestling announced a Number One Contenders Match is set for Emergence on Friday, August 20.

The match features Moose, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan, and Ace Austin. The winner gets a shot at the Impact World Championship, currently held by Christian Cage, at Victory Road in September.

Emergence streams exclusively on Impact Plus.

Below is the updated card:

* Christian Cage (c) vs. Brian Myers (Impact World Championship)

* The Good Brothers (c) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jake Something (Impact X Division Championship)

* Petey Williams vs. Steve Maclin

* Moose vs. Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin (Number One Contenders Match for the Impact World Championship)