Impact Wrestling announced a Number One Contenders Match is set for Emergence on Friday, August 20.
The match features Moose, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan, and Ace Austin. The winner gets a shot at the Impact World Championship, currently held by Christian Cage, at Victory Road in September.
Emergence streams exclusively on Impact Plus.
Below is the updated card:
* Christian Cage (c) vs. Brian Myers (Impact World Championship)
* The Good Brothers (c) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design (Impact World Tag Team Championship)
* Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jake Something (Impact X Division Championship)
* Petey Williams vs. Steve Maclin
* Moose vs. Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin (Number One Contenders Match for the Impact World Championship)
