Sunday night was the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view.
During the show, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair did a promo, where he said that he loved Vince McMahon. The Hall of Famer also thanked Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, and others for their support.
Le Rebellion (Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666) defeated JR Kratos and Aron Stevens to become the new NWA World Tag Team Championships.
In the main event, Nick Aldis Trevor Murdoch NWA World’s Tag Team Championship
Below are the quick results:
* Allysin Kay, Marti Belle, and Lady Frost defeated Paola Blaze, Taryn Tyrrell, and JennaCide (Pre-show)
* PJ Hawx defeated Colby Corino (Pre-show)
* Tim Storm defeated Crimson and Thom Lattimer (The Brawl in The Lou)
* Mickie James defeated Kylie Rae
* Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater, and The Mystery Man defeated Da Pope, Odinson, and Parrow
* Chris Adonis (c) defeated James Storm (NWA National Championship Match)
* Judais defeated Sal Rinauro, JTG, Capt. Yuma, Marsche Rockket, Jeremiah Plunkett, Luke Hawx, Matthew Mims, El Rudo, Jamie Stanley, Rush Freeman, and Jaden the Heartthrob (12-Man Battle Royal)
* Kamille (c) defeated Chelsea Green (NWA World’s Women’s Championship Match)
* Le Rebellion (Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666) defeated JR Kratos and Aron Stevens (c) (NWA World Tag Team Championship Match)
* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch (NWA World’s Championship Match)
.
H O L Y S * * * !!!!😱😱@Thomas_Latimer_ #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/82iFw9Q2Vi
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
No more nice Mickie. #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/GeeCLrFseJ
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
Welcome back @MickieJames 👁 #NWA73 @nwa @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/34vXmPu3Yz
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) August 30, 2021
This is THE END!💥 #NWA73 @Parrow_ @OdinsonOfAsgard pic.twitter.com/bJlUr9flLM
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
LAST CALL!!! Down goes Adonis!!@JamesStormBrand #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/nOpc0LL9kh
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
With a tear in my eye. #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/WMg3Okn6D1
— Pabst Blue Ribbon (@PabstBlueRibbon) August 30, 2021
Ric Flair thanking Vince, HHH, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Steve Austin, and everyone that picked him up when he was down. #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/iXQigw3NaD
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
@RicFlairNatrBoy in that @nwa wrestling ring just looks……right! pic.twitter.com/tdah0QEDEj
— Indy Seen (@IndySeenTV) August 30, 2021
“I asked Mr. Corgan if I could talk for a while, and he said you’re Ric Flair you can do what you want. I haven’t heard that in a long time.” – @RicFlairNatrBoy #NWA73 @Billy
— Battleground Podcast (@battlegroundihr) August 30, 2021
Thank You @NWA For All The Wonderful Years And Memories! It Was An Incredibly Special Night! I Could Have Talked For An Hour! Thanks @Billy! WOOOOO!
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 30, 2021
12 Man Battle Royal is up next! #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/5VKFfZkCEt
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
Judais has earned a future shot at the NWA National Championship. #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/bh1V6zz7fS
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
That missile dropkick was beautiful!🙌🏻@ImChelseaGreen #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/2xFuY5sKvZ
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
Woah!! @Konnan5150 is here leading La Rebelión! @mechvwolf @Bestia666tj #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/At3IQlumva
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
La Rebelión all over Aron! #NWA73 @mechvwolf @Bestia666tj pic.twitter.com/dOjNicgwMw
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
Olympic Slam from @RealNickAldis! #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/9BOumWLLlb
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
Billy Corgan is out here and he’s getting in the face of Nick Aldis!👀 #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/t2UPpy5bnV
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
Whatever it takes!😱@RealNickAldis #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/OBJLBwJSlP
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021