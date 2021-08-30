Sunday night was the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view.

During the show, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair did a promo, where he said that he loved Vince McMahon. The Hall of Famer also thanked Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, and others for their support.

Le Rebellion (Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666) defeated JR Kratos and Aron Stevens to become the new NWA World Tag Team Championships.

Below are the quick results:

* Allysin Kay, Marti Belle, and Lady Frost defeated Paola Blaze, Taryn Tyrrell, and JennaCide (Pre-show)

* PJ Hawx defeated Colby Corino (Pre-show)

* Tim Storm defeated Crimson and Thom Lattimer (The Brawl in The Lou)

* Mickie James defeated Kylie Rae

* Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater, and The Mystery Man defeated Da Pope, Odinson, and Parrow

* Chris Adonis (c) defeated James Storm (NWA National Championship Match)

* Judais defeated Sal Rinauro, JTG, Capt. Yuma, Marsche Rockket, Jeremiah Plunkett, Luke Hawx, Matthew Mims, El Rudo, Jamie Stanley, Rush Freeman, and Jaden the Heartthrob (12-Man Battle Royal)

* Kamille (c) defeated Chelsea Green (NWA World’s Women’s Championship Match)

* Le Rebellion (Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666) defeated JR Kratos and Aron Stevens (c) (NWA World Tag Team Championship Match)

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch (NWA World’s Championship Match)

With a tear in my eye. #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/WMg3Okn6D1 — Pabst Blue Ribbon (@PabstBlueRibbon) August 30, 2021

Ric Flair thanking Vince, HHH, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Steve Austin, and everyone that picked him up when he was down. #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/iXQigw3NaD — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021

“I asked Mr. Corgan if I could talk for a while, and he said you’re Ric Flair you can do what you want. I haven’t heard that in a long time.” – @RicFlairNatrBoy #NWA73 @Billy — Battleground Podcast (@battlegroundihr) August 30, 2021

Thank You @NWA For All The Wonderful Years And Memories! It Was An Incredibly Special Night! I Could Have Talked For An Hour! Thanks @Billy! WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 30, 2021

Judais has earned a future shot at the NWA National Championship. #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/bh1V6zz7fS — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021