The full card has been announced for the NWA’s 73rd Anninversary pay-per-view, which takes place on Sunday, August 29 from the Khorassan Ballroom at The Chase in St. Louis.

The event will be headlined by Nick Aldis defending the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title against Trevor Murdoch. This match was previously announced as a Career vs. Title bout, but that stipulation was not mentioned today in the announcement. This will be a rematch from the NWA When Our Shadows Wall pay-per-view on June 6.

Below is the announced card for NWA 73, confirmed today by the company, along with NWA boss Billy Corgan’s YouTube video:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

Trevor Murdoch vs. Nick Aldis (c)

NWA National Title Match

James Storm vs. Chris Adonis (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf 450) vs. Aron Stevens and Kratos (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet winner vs. Kamille (c)

Brawl In The Lou

Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm

Battle Royal

12 participants TBA

Winner becomes the new #1 contender to the NWA National Title

Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater and The Masked Man vs. The Pope and The End (Odinson, Parrow)