The NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view is sold out.

Tickets went on sale for the pay-per-view back on July 16, and the event is now officially sold out. NWA made the announcement on Twitter today.

“It’s OFFICIAL. #NWA73 is SOLD OUT! Thank you to the #NWAFam for making this happen! We’re so proud of our community! If you missed out on tix don’t forget, you can still order on @FiteTV! [fist emoji] Now. Let’s go do #EMPOWERRR,” they wrote.

Tickets are still available for the NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view and the NWA Powerrr TV tapings that will be held that week.

The all-women’s NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, August 28 from the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, MO. The NWA 73 pay-per-view will be held the next night in the same venue, and a NWA FanFest will run both days. NWA will then tape TV content on Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31, also at the Chase.

Below are the updated cards for both pay-per-view events, along with the NWA’s announcement:

NWA EMPOWERRR PPV – SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Leyla Hirsch or The Bunny vs. Kamille (c)

Vacant NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

TBD vs. TBD

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match

TBD vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Tournament

Tootie Lynn vs. others TBA

NWA 73RD ANNIVERSARY PPV – SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

Career vs. Title Match

Trevor Murdoch vs. NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis

NWA World Women’s Title Match

NWA Women’s Invitational winner from EmPowerrr vs. Kamille (c)

Open Challenge

Mickie James vs. TBA