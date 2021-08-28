For the first time, under the NWA banner, EmPowerrr, an all women’s pay-per-view event will take place tonight from the Khorassan Ballroom at The Chase in St. Louis. Join us for live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET! The event is available on FITE TV.

Tonight’s show will feature numerous stacked matches, including The Inaugural NWA Women’s Invitational Cup, where the winner will receive a shot at facing either Kamille or Leyla Hirsch for the NWA Women’s Championship the very next night at NWA 73.

Speaking of the NWA Women’s Championship, as mentioned above, Kamille will put her title on the line against AEW’s Leyla Hirsch. Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend her title in a match with Melina. And after a 37-year hiatus, NWA will be bringing back their World Women’s Tag Team Championship. New winners will be crowned at tonight’s two-part tournament.

Below is an updated card for what’s to come on tonight’s program:

Main Event: The Inaugural NWA Women’s Invitational Cup:

Lady Frost (begins at #1), Tootie Lynn, Chelsea Green, Jamie Senegal, Debbie Malenko, Bianca Carelli, Jennacide, Thunder Kitty, Masha Slamovich, Kiera Hogan

The winner of the ten-woman Gauntlet will challenge the NWA World Women’s Champion the next night at NWA 73. Two competitors will begin the match and a new competitor will enter every 2 minutes. Eliminations are done by pinfall or submission.

NWA World Women’s Championship:

Kamille (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Melina

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament:

The FreeBabes (Miranda Gordy, Hollyhood Haley J, Jazzy Yang) vs. KiLynn King and Red Velvet

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament:

Hell on Heels (Renee Michelle, Sahara 7) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay, Marti Belle)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament Finals:

The Hex or Hell on Heels vs. Red Velvet and KiLynn King or The Freebabes

Battle of The Brands:

NWA’s Kylie Ray vs. AAA’s Chika Tormenta vs. AEW’s Diamante

Paola Mayfield vs. Kenzie Paige

Skye Blue vs. Christi Jaynes

* Velvet Sky will be on commentary

* Maya Valentine will handle backstage interviews