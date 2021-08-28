NWA has released a new cold open for tomorrow’s anniversary pay-per-view, NWA 73.
The cold open is narrated by iconic actor John Goodman.
In the video below, The Conners actor discusses the history, legacy, and tradition of the National Wrestling Alliance at the Chase in St. Louis.
NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis tweeted about the pay-per-view opening.
Aldis will be defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Trevor Murdoch at NWA 73.
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is also set to appear at tomorrow’s pay-per-view. Below is the full card:
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match
Trevor Murdoch vs. Nick Aldis (c)
NWA National Title Match
James Storm vs. Chris Adonis (c)
NWA World Tag Team Titles Match
La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf 450) vs. Aron Stevens and Kratos (c)
NWA World Women’s Title Match
NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet winner vs. Kamille (c)
Brawl In The Lou
Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm
Battle Royal
The winner becomes the new #1 contender to the NWA National Title
Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae
NWA World Television Champion Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater and The Masked Man vs. The Pope and The End (Odinson, Parrow)
Ric Flair makes a special appearance
A Golden Globe winner, an iconic actor, a proud St Louis native and now, the voice of the #NWA73 open…
Ladies & Gentlemen, the incomparable John Goodman:https://t.co/vxeC4nw7ys
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) August 28, 2021