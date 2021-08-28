NWA has released a new cold open for tomorrow’s anniversary pay-per-view, NWA 73.

The cold open is narrated by iconic actor John Goodman.

In the video below, The Conners actor discusses the history, legacy, and tradition of the National Wrestling Alliance at the Chase in St. Louis.

NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis tweeted about the pay-per-view opening.

He wrote, “A Golden Globe winner, an iconic actor, a proud St Louis native and now, the voice of the #NWA73 open… Ladies & Gentlemen, the incomparable John Goodman.”

Aldis will be defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Trevor Murdoch at NWA 73.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is also set to appear at tomorrow’s pay-per-view. Below is the full card:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

Trevor Murdoch vs. Nick Aldis (c)

NWA National Title Match

James Storm vs. Chris Adonis (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf 450) vs. Aron Stevens and Kratos (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet winner vs. Kamille (c)

Brawl In The Lou

Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm

Battle Royal

The winner becomes the new #1 contender to the NWA National Title

Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater and The Masked Man vs. The Pope and The End (Odinson, Parrow)

Ric Flair makes a special appearance