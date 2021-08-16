NXT is returning to taping shows in advance starting next Monday and Tuesday, according to Bryan Alvarez.

The Wrestling Observer Live host tweeted, “It appears NXT is returning to taping shows in advance starting next Monday and Tuesday nights.”

He later added, “NXT taping schedule may be temporary, but for sure they’re taping several episodes after Takeover.”

As noted, there is a behind-the-scenes power struggle with the WWE NXT brand. Triple H wasn’t even aware of the recent NXT cuts until John Laurinaitis started making the release phone calls to the various talents.

