Tonight’s WWE RAW will open with an Open Challenge for the United States Title.

WWE has announced that United States Champion Damian Priest will kick off tonight’s RAW broadcast with an Open Challenge. This will be his first title defense since winning the title from Sheamus at WWE SummerSlam on August 21.

On a related note, The Miz vs. John Morrison has not been re-added to the line-up for tonight’s RAW after being announced last week. There is no word on if the match will be happening.

Below is the line-up for tonight's show from Oklahoma City:

* Eva Marie vs. Doudrop

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest kicks off RAW with an Open Challenge