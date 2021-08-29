Earlier today we wrote about Paige commenting on when her WWE contract is coming to an end. During one of her recent Twitch streams, she commented it was done in June of next year.

“My contract is up in June of next year,” Paige said “Who knows if they would want to give me a new contract? Who’s to say they would want to? If they did, I’d love to have Twitch as a part of the contract.”

Paige had re-signed with WWE in November of 2019 with original reports stating she had signed on for another four years, but it looks to be even shorter than that.

Due to a neck injury, the former champion was forced out of in-ring competition back in December of 2017. With the likes of Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Christian Cage making their own returns to the ring, Paige has noted it’s been an inspiration to work her way back.

Earlier today, Paige tweeted out a comment that would indicate she’s potentially looking to wrestle once again.

“I’m not done yet. [flexed bicep emoji]” Paige wrote.