Paul Heyman recently spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes magazine and was asked about the rumors of WWE planning Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and whether or not The Rock sits at Reigns’ table.

It’s rumored that WWE wants The Rock to appear at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November, to set up a match with Reigns at WrestleMania 38 next April. Heyman was asked about the rumors on Rock vs. Reigns, and if The Great One sits at The Tribal Chief’s table.

“Well, you ask multiple questions in one diatribe, so I’ll try to answer them as succinctly as possible,” Heyman responded. “One, Rock schmock. Who doesn’t want to main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns? Anybody who says they wouldn’t be interested in a WrestleMania main event is lying to you. Anybody who suggests they wouldn’t be interested in the WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns is lying to you.

“Roman Reigns is the most dominant WrestleMania main eventer in history. And Rock is just one of many people who are clamoring to step into the ring with Roman Reigns at any time, especially at WrestleMania.”

It was also rumored that if Hollywood insurance policies might prevent The Rock from working a standard singles match against Reigns, one back-up plan may involve SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos as they would do something like Reigns and one of The Usos vs. Rock and the other brother. Heyman was asked if there’s room for The Rock at “the table” with he and The Usos already taking up spots.

“As for whether The Rock is a member of the table? I serve as Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns,” Heyman said. “That is not a subject Roman Reigns wishes to address publicly at this time, either in The Rock’s favor or to The Rock’s detriment, because The Rock may not be welcome at our table. Roman Reigns will let you know when it’s appropriate for Roman Reigns to let you know.”

Heyman then issued a warning to The Rock, promising that a match with Reigns would mean Rock’s farewell, whether he wants it to be his send-off, or not.

“If The Rock steps into the ring with Roman Reigns at any time, let alone at WrestleMania, that will be The Rock’s farewell, whether The Rock wants it to be or not,” Heyman said.