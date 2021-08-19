Peacock and WWE issued a media alert today to hype SummerSlam Week and their line-up of programming.

The week will be highlighted by SummerSlam on Saturday, which will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET. The main card will begin at 8pm ET. WWE NXT Takeover 36 will then air on Sunday from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The Pre-Show will begin at 7:30pm ET, and the main show at 8pm ET.

It’s interesting to note that Peacock is billing Saturday’s big event as “SummerSlam 21” for the first time.

Stay tuned throughout the week for news and interviews, and join us for live SmackDown coverage on Friday, SummerSlam coverage on Saturday, and Takeover coverage on Sunday.

Peacock issued the following to us today: