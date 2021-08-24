The official promotional poster for the AEW All Out pay-per-view has been revealed, featuring CM Punk front & center.

The poster includes Punk, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW TNT Champion Miro, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Paul Wight, Mark Henry, MJF, Andrade El Idolo, Jon Moxley, PAC, Chris Jericho, QT Marshall, Sting, Darby Allin, and Impact Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage.

AEW All Out 2021 will take place on Sunday, September 5 from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Below is the current card, along with the poster, courtesy of AEW Music Producer Mikey Rukus:

AEW World Title Match

Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

Tag Team Eliminator Winners vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Women’s Casino Battle Royale

21 competitors TBA

Winner earns a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Title.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall