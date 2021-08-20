Rhea Ripley has shared a picture of her and fellow RAW Superstars Riddle and Damian Priest relaxing by a pool in Las Vegas ahead of Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Ripley wrote the caption:

With the bro’s! 🤙🏼#SummerSlam

Riddle retweeted the picture and pointed out how all three budding stars have the opportunity to walk away with championship gold at the biggest event of the summer.

The future is bright and hopefully we all become champions this Saturday at SummerSlam bro #summerslam #rkbro #stallion #andnew #wwe #bro

While Ripley faces champion Nikki A.S.H. and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match for the RAW Women’s Championship, Priest challenges Sheamus for the United States Championship.

Riddle and his RK-Bro teammate Randy Orton will face RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos. You can click here for the updated card for SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, tonight’s SmackDown will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ripley’s picture can be seen below: