WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon celebrated his 76th birthday on Tuesday.

Former WWE Superstar Virgil set up an autograph table on Vince’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and took to Instagram to wish his former boss a Happy Birthday.

“Happiest bday to my 2nd fave Vincent aka Vincenzo aka the Gorgonzola Godfather to my unborn children aka the All Mighty Appetizer to my Beef. Today’s hustle will be dedicated to you. My only wish for your bday is for you to get my video game #meatsaucemadness and stuff yourself with the most gourmet OG in the game. Sending love from the man with the biggest breadstick in the back to the man with the biggest meatballs. Love ya,” Virgil wrote on Instagram with two photos of his table at Vince’s star.

When Virgil went to WCW in 1996 as the nWo’s Head of Security, he was given the name “Vincent” in a reference to the WWE Chairman. He was briefly re-named to “Shane” in 1999, a reference to Shane McMahon.

Vince received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 14, 2008.

You can see Virgil’s full Instagram post below: