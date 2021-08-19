Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Billie Kay (Jessica McKay) and Peyton Royce (Cassie Lee) are reportedly active in the pro wrestling free agent market.

There is no word on where the tag team formerly known as The IIconics will end up, but Fightful Select reports that they have both had interest from Impact Wrestling. However, it does not appear that a deal is being made with Impact.

Kay and Royce also reportedly have interest from a new pro wrestling program that is scheduled to launch in the fall.

Kay and Royce will both require Visas to remain in the United States, and word is that this would not be an issue for either company.

The IIconics were released from their WWE contracts on April 15.

Stay tuned for more.