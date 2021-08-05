Pro wrestling legend “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62 on Wednesday.

Eaton was hospitalized in late July after suffering a bad fall. He reportedly broke several fingers and damaged his hip during the fall. It’s not clear if his passing was related to the earlier accident.

Eaton was best known for his work as one half of The Midnight Express. Under the management of Jim Cornette, he originally teamed with Dennis Condrey and, later on, with Stan Lane.

A pioneer in the art of tag team wrestling, Eaton also tagged with the likes of Arn Anderson, Koko B. Ware, Steve Keirn, and William Regal.

Eaton wrestled for extended periods of time for various promotions such as Mid-America Wrestling, Continental Wrestling Association, Mid-South Wrestling, WCCW, Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, and Smoky Mountain Wrestling. He also made brief guest appearances for ECW and TNA.

Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to the family, friends and fans of Eaton.

I really hate doing these it's been a rough week, but we once again send out our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and the fans around the world as the legendary Beautiful Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. We thank you for the Memories. R.I.P. Bobby. pic.twitter.com/QfmJuzSPN5 — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 5, 2021

RIP to one half of the midnight express and one of to he greatest workers of all time “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, condolences to his friends and family pic.twitter.com/0eEFVCN7yk — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) August 5, 2021