PROGRESS Wrestling’s “Chapter 117: Making Diamonds” was yesterday, Saturday, August 14, 2021.

In the main event, Gisele Shaw defeated Alexxis Falcon and Mercedez Blaze to win the PROGRESS Women’s Championship.

The event is available to watch on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else. Below are the results:

* Big Guns Joe defeated Kid Lykos II

* Chris Ridgeway defeated KEINEN

* Nick Riley defeated LK Mezinger

* Man Like DeReiss defeated Danny Black

* Taonga defeated Ronnie Knocks

* Hari Singh defeated Spike Trivet

* Dean Allmark defeated Ethan Allen

* Charlie Sterling defeated Kid Lykos

* Warren Banks defeated Luke Jacobs

* Gisele Shaw defeated Alexxis Falcon and Mercedez Blaze to win the vacant title (PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match)