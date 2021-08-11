A Pure Rules match has been added to the upcoming ROH Glory By Honor XVIII event.

Ring of Honor has announced that World Famous CB will take on LSG at Night 2 of Glory By Honor, in a match that will be held under Pure Rules.

CB recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast with our Managing Editor, Nick Hausman. You can click here for that episode, or watch it on YouTube.

As previously announced, Jonathan Gresham will defend his ROH Pure Title against Rhett Titus on Night 1 of Glory By Honor.

ROH Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1 and Night 2 will air on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The events will air live on HonorClub. Below are the updated cards:

NIGHT ONE

ROH World Title Match

Flip Gordon vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Rhett Titus with Tracy Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham with Jay Lethal (c)

Six-Man Mayhem

PJ Black vs. Danhausen vs. Mike Bennett vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom

Winner earns a spot in the ROH World Title rankings.

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Bestia del Ring, Kenny King)

EC3 vs. Brian Johnson

Rey Horus vs. Silas Young

The Briscoe Brothers vs. The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch)

The Allure (Angelina Love, Mandy Leon) vs. Vita VonStarr and a partner to be randomly drawn by Leon

Chelsea Green will make her ROH in-ring debut

NIGHT TWO

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Incoherence (Delirious, Hallowicked, Frightmare) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses, Kaun) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Taven’s future ROH World Title shot will be on the line.

Pure Rules Match

World Famous CB vs. LSG

MexiSquad (ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee and Rush)

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. The Foundation (ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, and Tracy Williams)

Danhausen vs. Dalton Castle

Chelsea Green and Willow vs. Rok-C and Miranda Alize

Trish Adora vs. TBA