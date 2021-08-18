RAW Superstars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have revealed that WWE nixed plans for a match between them at this year’s WrestleMania 37.

McIntyre and Sheamus had a brief rivalry that began in late 2020 and culminated with a match at the Fastlane pay-per-view in March. A month later at WrestleMania, McIntyre lost to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and Sheamus beat Riddle for the United States Championship.

While discussing their No Holds Barred Match at Fastlane, Sheamus said he “fought as hard I could” for WWE to hold the match at WrestleMania instead.

“Yeah, we really were hoping this was gonna be WrestleMania,” Sheamus told BT Sport. “That’s where we felt the feud should basically climax, should come to an end at WrestleMania. I fought as hard as I could; we both did, to make that happen, but you do what you can do, you know? Make it the best way you can.”

McIntyre chimed in, “If you see the pre-match video [for our Fastlane match], you’ll see that this was really WrestleMania worthy. Just the story, the real story we have… and we can always come back around maybe at next year’s WrestleMania. When we get fans back, it [the storyline] will be new again. But it was certainly a disappointment, we’re gonna have to do it again.”

You can see a video of Sheamus and McIntyre discussing their match at Fastlane below: