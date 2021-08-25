It appears former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy is bound for Impact Wrestling.

Earlier on Tuesday, Impact’s EVP Scott D’Amore appeared on Jade Chung’s Twitch stream. During the stream, D’Amore might have spoiled Murphy’s Impact debut.

Chung, D’Amore, George Iceman and Josh Alexander were at a baseball game when D’Amore said the following:

Tune in this Thursday when Buddy Murphy premieres for Impact Wrestling.

As seen in the video below, the crew hinted that Murphy’s announcement will be made on Before The Impact [BTI] on AXS TV, the lead-in show to Impact on Thursdays.

Iceman chimed in, “We can’t say nothing yet. I’m not allowed to give out any intel until BTI this Thursday on AXS TV. Check it out.”

Murphy is now going by the name “Buddy Matthews” and has been releasing several videos on his YouTube channel. The videos can be seen below.

Since Murphy won’t be a free agent until August 31, it is likely that Impact will just announce his signing but he won’t appear on Impact TV until next week. Murphy was released by WWE on June 2 this year.