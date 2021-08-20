A new edition of Renee Paquette’s “Oral Sessions” podcast will premiere tonight at 6pm ET with special guest CM Punk.

The timing of this interview is interesting as it’s believed that tonight’s AEW Rampage episode at 10pm ET will feature the official announcement on Punk signing with AEW to make his long-awaited return to pro wrestling.

The Paquette – Punk interview will premiere on Renee’s official YouTube channel at 6pm, just a few hours before Rampage hits the air at 10pm. Below is the official synopsis for the interview:

“It’s clobberin’ time when Renee is joined by none other than CM Punk, and the ‘voice of the voiceless’ has plenty to say about his short-lived UFC run, the fate of WWE Backstage and the most controversial questions facing the industry today.”

Punk and Renee previously worked together on WWE Backstage for FS1.

