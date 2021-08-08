According to the Eck Files, Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita is set for the weekend of Saturday, August 21 on ROH TV.

The match will be a no-disqualification match.

The two have faced each other twice since Flamita left MexiSquad at the ROH 19th Anniversary show. Their most recent match was at Best in the World, where Rey Horus defeated Flamita.

On ROH Glory By Honor Night 1, Flamtia will be part of the Six-Man Mayhem match while Horus will be facing Silas Young.

ROH Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1 and Night 2 will air on Friday, August 20, and Saturday, August 21 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The events will air live on HonorClub.