During tonight’s AEW Dynamite, a new Rhodes to the Top trailer debuted. It was revealed the one-hour premiere is on Wednesday, September 29 at 10 pm ET on TNT. Shows that follow will be 30 minutes long.

The reality series, starring Cody and Brandi Rhodes, will be preceded by episodes of AEW Dynamite. Below is more about the upcoming show:

“Rhodes to the Top” goes inside the lives of Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while helping to build AEW’s global wrestling empire. The additional four, 30-minute episodes will take viewers behind-the-scenes as the powerhouse couple manage their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family and friends who both support and test them at every turn. Married in 2013, Cody and Brandi have been on an unprecedented path to wrestling greatness – but will now face their newest and possibly biggest challenge yet – becoming parents. “Rhodes to the Top,” from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, is produced by Shed Media. The series is executive produced by Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon of Shed Media, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak of Activist Artists Management, and Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. Additionally, Sam Berns and Paul Storck serve as executive producers with Berns as showrunner. Cody and Brandi Rhodes are repped by Hyperion, Activist Artists Management, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

Brandi has been off AEW TV due to the birth of their daughter. Cody lost decisively to Malakai Black on last week’s Dynamite, then teased retiring from the ring. Black returned and took out Rhodes before he could fully go through with the announcement.

During tonight’s show commentary wasn’t sure when Cody would make his return to AEW. Cody is actually going to be away due to taping the upcoming season of TBS’ Go Big Show.

You can check out the new trailer below.