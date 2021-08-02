WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is set to appear on Thursday’s episode of “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty” on the Circle network. The show airs at 8pm ET.

The series features Petty visiting various famous friends in their hometowns, bringing along vehicles that have a special meaning to their lives and careers. For this episode, Petty and The Nature Boy will sit down for a chat at Uncle Jack’s Meat House in Duluth, Georgia.

Flair tweeted on the appearance and wrote, “Catch My Episode Of @dinnerdrivekp This Thursday At 8pm On Circle! We Chat & Enjoy A Meal At @UJMeatHouse! WOOOOO! @kylepetty”

The promotional blurb for the episode reads like this: “Kyle travels to Atlanta, Georgia to visit Flair, and he brings a familiar car with him to surprise ‘The Nature Boy.’ After a trip down memory lane, Ric gets candid about the highs and lows of his career and personal life as the two chat over a meal at Uncle Jack’s Meat House.”

As exclusively reported earlier here on WrestlingInc, Flair was released from his WWE contract today after requesting the departure. You can click here for the latest on his release.

You can see Flair’s tweet with a clip of the show below:

Coming up on the next episode of Dinner Drive of @kylepetty… @RicFlairNatrBoy gets candid about the highs and lows of his career and personal life as he and Kyle enjoy a meal at @UJMeatHouse! 👌 Tune in this Thursday, August 5 at 8pm ET on @circleallaccess to watch! pic.twitter.com/O5gsxR6EE0 — dinnerdrivekp (@dinnerdrivekp) August 1, 2021