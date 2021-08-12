WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says he will never retire.

The Nature Boy took to Twitter this week and posted a clip from a 2007 RAW segment, in the lead-up to his retirement at WrestleMania 34 in 2008, where he declared that he will never actually retire.

Flair captioned the clip with, “I Will Never Retire! WOOOOO!”

Flair also posted a photo from a workout session at the Hard Nocks South gym in Tampa this week, and commented on how nothing can stop him. The photo, which shows the 72 year old Flair in great shape, can be seen below.

“Damn Right! [muscle emoji] Do You Think An Airplane Crash, Being Struck By Lightning, And Almost Dying Four Years Ago Can Stop The Nature Boy? Hell No! WOOOOO! @HardNocksSouth,” he wrote with the photo.

Flair was released from his WWE contract last week after contacting WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and requesting the departure. You can click here for details on Flair’s WWE contract. There’s been a lot of speculation on Flair’s pro wrestling future and nothing has been confirmed, but he has indicated that he has several projects planned, including an un-named network. You can click here and click here for Flair’s post-release statements.

On a related note, Flair has re-launched his Pro Wrestling Tees store. You can see that tweet and the other related tweets below:

I’m Back Up And Running On @PWTees! Go And Get Your Nature Boy Shirts, So You Can Style And Profile Every Day! WOOOOO! https://t.co/z8fsshkMO5 pic.twitter.com/CT6xpVueXa — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 10, 2021