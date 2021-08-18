Ring of Honor has announced that all fans attending the Glory By Honor XVIII shows this weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia will be required to wear face masks. This is accordance with the indoor mask mandate in the City of Brotherly Love.

ROH also announced that contact-less payment via credit or debit card will be encouraged. They are also asking fans to maintain proper COVID-19 social distancing by using markers that will be placed on the floor throughout the 2300 Arena.

Tickets for Glory By Honor XVIII Night One and Night Two can be found at this link.

ROH Glory By Honor XVIII will take place this Friday and Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philly. Doors open at 6pm ET and the bell hits at 7pm. The events will air live on HonorClub. Below are the cards for both nights, along with the tweet on COVID-19 guidelines:

NIGHT ONE

ROH World Title Match

Flip Gordon vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Rhett Titus with Tracy Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham with Jay Lethal (c)

Six-Man Mayhem

PJ Black vs. Danhausen vs. Mike Bennett vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom

Winner earns a spot in the ROH World Title rankings.

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Bestia del Ring, Kenny King)

EC3 vs. Brian Johnson

Rey Horus vs. Silas Young

The Briscoe Brothers vs. The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch)

The Allure (Angelina Love, Mandy Leon) vs. Vita VonStarr and a partner to be randomly drawn by Leon

Chelsea Green will make her ROH in-ring debut vs. TBA

NIGHT TWO

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Incoherence (Delirious, Hallowicked, Frightmare) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses, Kaun) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Taven’s future ROH World Title shot will be on the line.

Pure Rules Match

World Famous CB vs. LSG

MexiSquad (ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee and Rush)

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. The Foundation (ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, and Tracy Williams)

Danhausen vs. Dalton Castle

Chelsea Green and Willow vs. Rok-C and Miranda Alize

Trish Adora vs. TBA