Ring of Honor announced yesterday it would be moving the upcoming Death Before Dishonor XVIII PPV due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida. The PPV was previously set to happen at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.

ROH revealed today the show is headed to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 12.

The promotion noted those who purchased tickets for Lakeland will receive a full refund within seven business days. Ticket information for Philadelphia will be announced soon.

“Due to the recent COVID surge in Florida, ROH is moving the site of the Death by Dishonor Pay-Per-View event,” Ring of Honor wrote yesterday. “Your safety, health and well-being remain our top priorities. Thank you for your continued patronage.”

Below is the current card:

* Jonathan Gresham or Rhett Titus (c) vs. Josh Woods (ROH Pure Championship)

* TBA vs. TBA (ROH Women’s World Championship Tournament Finals)