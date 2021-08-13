The official Ring of Honor Twitter account made an interesting tweet today, asking fans which recently released WWE NXT Superstars they’d like to see join the company.

“With all of the recent releases, who from @WWENXT would you like to see compete in ROH?,” the official ROH Twitter account asked.

The main names fans are responding with are former ROH World Tag Team Champion and former ROH World Television Champion Bobby Fish, Bronson Reed, and Mercedes Martinez. Others who are receiving a good amount of mentions are Buddy Murphy, Ari Sterling, Asher Hale, Leon Ruff, and Tyler Rust, among others.

You can see the tweet below: