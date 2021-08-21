ROH Glory By Honor (Night 1) took place last night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the main event, Bandido retained the ROH World Championship against Flip Gordon.

Below are the full results:

* Rok-C and Miranda Alize defeated Sumie Sakai and Chelsea Green (Dark Match)

* Silas Young defeated Rey Horus

* Demonic Flamita defeated Mike Bennett, PJ Black, Danhausen, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom

* Vita VonStarr and Max The Impaler defeated Mandy Leon and Angelina Lova

* EC3 defeated Brian Johnson

* Mark Briscoe defeated Bateman

* Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated Rhett Titus (ROH Pure Championship)

* Violent Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson, and Homicide) defeated La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Bestia del Ring) (Philly Street Fight)

* Bandido (c) defeated Flip Gordon (ROH World Championship)

Glory By Honor (Night 2) continues tonight with the following matches:

* World Famous CB vs. LSG

* Miranda Alize and Rok-C vs. Chelsea Green and Willow

* Shane Taylor Productions (c) vs. Incoherence (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

* Danhausen vs. Dalton Castle

* Violence Unlimited vs. The Foundation

* Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita vs. The Briscoes

* ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus vs. Dragon Lee and RUSH

* Matt Taven vs. Vincent (Steel Cage Match — If Taven losses, he also loses his ROH World Title shot)