A recap is shown of Chelsea Green debuting for Ring Of Honor at Best In The World after the usual ROH video signature package.

Quinn McKay checks in backstage talking about the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. Miranda Alize and Alex Gracia.

Alex Gracia and Miranda Alize make their entrances. Chelsea Green has joined Ian Riccaboni and Lenny Lenard on commentary.

ROH Women’s Championship Tournament – Round One Match:

Alex Gracia vs. Miranda Alize

They lock up before exchanging wrist-locks. Gracia takes Alize to the mat with a waist-lock. Gracia eventually hits a modified Senton from off then top turnbuckle on Alize to take her to the mat. Gracia pins Alize for a two count. Alize rolls Gracia up for a two count. Alize goes for a Cutter, Gracia pushes her. Alize connects with a knee strike to Gracia. Alize pins Gracia for a two count. Alize kicks Gracia in the face. Alize hits a Cutter on Gracia. Alize hits a Drive-By on Gracia. Alize pins Gracia for the three count to advance in the tournament.

Winner: Miranda Alize

Mazzerati and Nicole Savoy make their entrances.

ROH Women’s Championship Tournament – Round One Match:

Mazzerati vs. Nicole Savoy

Mazzerati pushes Savoy. They lock up. Savoy takes Mazzerati to the mat with an arm-drag. Mazzerati eventually gets Savoy up on her shoulders in a Fireman’s Carry position. Savoy gets out of it. Mazzerati ducks a clothesline attempt by Savoy. Mazzerati hits a Northern Lights Suplex on Savoy. Mazzerati pins Savoy for a two count. Savoy ducks a pair of kicks from Mazzerati. Savoy catches the foot of Mazzerati on a third kick attempt. Mazzerate strikes Savoy in the face. Mazzerati hits a DDT on Savoy. Mazzerati pins Savoy for a two count. Mazzerati hits the ropes, Savoy catches her in a Fireman’s Carry position. Savoy hits a Reverse-F5 on Mazzerati. Savoy pins Mazzerati for a two count. Mazzerati goes for a spin-kick, Savoy ducks it. Savoy hits a Dragon Suplex on Mazzerati. Savoy pins Mazzerati for the win to advance in the tournament.

Winner: Nicole Savoy

ROK-C and Sumie Sakai make their entrances.

ROH Women’s Championship Tournament – Round One Match:

ROK-C vs. Sumie Sakai

They lock up. Sakai takes ROK-C to the mat with a modified monkey flip. Sakai pins ROK-C for a two count. ROK-C eventually hits a hurricanruna from off the top rope on Sakai. ROK-C pins Sakai for a two count. Sakai rolls ROK-C up for a two count. Sakai hits a back elbow on ROK-C. Sakai hits a Fisherman Suplex on ROK-C. Sakai pins ROK-C for a two count. Sakai pins ROK-C for another two count. ROK-C goes for a kick, Sakai catches her in a wheel-barrow. ROK-C rolls Sakai up for a three count to advance in the tournament.

Winner: ROK-C

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.