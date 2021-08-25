A video package is shown highlighting last week’s Champions Versus All-Stars Match after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni checks in backstage. Riccaboni talks about the Women’s Championship Tournament.

Rok-C and Quinn McKay make their entrances.

ROH Women’s Championship Quarterfinal Match:

Quinn McKay vs. Rok-C

They lock up. McKay locks in a wrist-lock on Rok-C. Rok-C reveres it into a wrist-lock of her own to take McKay to the mat. Rok-C eventually backs McKay into the corner. Rok-C hits a modified snapmare on McKay. Rok-C takes McKay to the mat with a Lou Thesz Press. Rok-C strikes McKay several times. McKay kicks out the leg of Rok-C. McKay hits a neck-breaker on Rok-C. McKay pins Rok-C for a two count. Rok-C connects with a back elbow to McKay. McKay hits a spine-buster on Rok-C. McKay rolls Rok-C up for a two count. McKay pins Rok-C with a backslide for a two count. McKay gets Rok-C up into a Fireman’s Carry position. McKay drops to her knee. Rok-C hits Code Red on McKay. Rok-C pins McKay for the win to advance in the tournament.

Winner: Rok-C

Miranda Alize and Nicole Savoy make their entrances.

ROH Women’s Championship Quarterfinal Match:

Miranda Alize vs. Nicole Savoy

They lock up. Savoy takes Alize to the mat with a modified arm-drag. Savoy eventually connects with an uppercut to Alize in the corner. Savoy comes off the second rope, Alize connects with a kick to her. Alize plants Savoy with a DDT. Alize pins Savoy for a two count. Alize hits the drive-by on Savoy. Alize pins Savoy for the win to advance in the tournament.

Winner: Miranda Alize

Demonic Flamita and Rey Horus make their entrances.

No Disqualification Match:

Demonic Flamita vs. Rey Horus

Horus ducks a clothesline attempt by Flamita as the bell rings. They exchange slaps to the chest. Horus rolls Flamita up for a two count. Horus and Flamita eventually fight their way to the top turnbuckle. Flamita hits a Spanish Fly from off the top rope on Horus through a table at ringside. Flamita rolls Horus into the ring. Flamita pins Horus for a two count. Flamita ascends the turnbuckles. Flamita hits a Phoenix Splash on Horus. Flamita pins Horus for the win.

Winner: Demonic Flamita

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.