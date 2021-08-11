WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today and ripped into his SummerSlam opponent, John Cena.

McAfee, the current SmackDown commentator with Michael Cole, asked Reigns his thoughts on the current situation with Cena and Cena as a human being.

“Man, like anybody at the top of their game or in an elevated position, I think there’s a polarizing effect,” Reigns said of Cena. “There’s a lot of good things John Cena has done… obviously Make-A-Wish, he’s a very charitable guy, but when it comes to our profession of sports entertainment, he’s levels below me in this game. You know what I mean? Entertainment is story-telling, right? I’m the greatest story-teller of our generation, of our time.

“He’s a big name, he’s a big star, he’s a movie star now. But he, like so many other greats, they camouflage themselves. They disguise themselves. You see me every Friday night, I have to dull this s--t down. You know what I mean? I come out there in some sweatpants and some J’s. I don’t have to throw on the crazy colors, wear wristbands all over my body. I don’t have to make myself something that I’m not.”

Reigns continued and said Cena is trying to use his name to sell tickets to The Suicide Squad, which hit theaters this past week.

“So, you know, there are a lot of different things about John that I think we can all connect to, within the good things he does,” Reigns said. “But for me, if he would’ve just come here to promote his movie, ‘Suicide Squad, yah! It’s a good movie! Go watch it!’ … You can open the show, you can pep up the crowd, do that and then I’ll stay in the main even where I belong, and I’ll close the show, and we’ll be done.

“But he’s smart, you know what I’m saying? He’s smart. If I was him and I’m promoting a movie and I want to get that buzz, what do you do? You go to the Island of Relevancy, you go to The Tribal Chief, and you try to find the biggest thing cooking right now, and that’s me. So, he’s trying to use my name to promote his movies. So, [Suicide Squad director] James Gunn, you’re welcome.”

Reigns also took a shot at Cole when McAfee mentioned how Cena is Cole’s favorite.

“Michael Cole is stupid, isn’t he? Come on now,” Reigns chuckled as everyone laughed.

Reigns then used a Vegas analogy for the Cena match, and said he’s going to send Cena to Europe to work on the “Argylle” movie that is scheduled to begin filming later this month.

“Like I said man, we like John in the beginning of the show,” Reigns said. “Get ’em [the crowd] going, you know what I mean? Yell out, bring out that yelling charisma and get the crowd going. ‘I think we can be louder, town!’ And get them to scream again. That’s fun, right? That’s a good time, but it’s gonna be an ugly night in Vegas, it’s gonna be like when you get smashed at the table. You’re up big, and you feel like, ‘Oh man, we’re going home with some money!’ And then you keep going… if he were smart, he’d cash out right now. We’ll give him this Friday [on SmackDown], have fun, let’s go cut promos on each other, let’s have fun, make some money, but cash out, just go.

“Go to ‘Argylle’, go to Europe and start filming, don’t go to Vegas. That’s what I’m saying – do not go to Vegas, because we’re going to smash you, we’re going to pack you on a private jet, we’re going to send you across the pond, and it’s done, man. I’m telling you now, get while the going is good, the table is hot, but it’s time to leave because I’m about to shut this heater down, man. I’m telling you, just like I did the Legends at WrestleMania 37… I stacked ’em, I pinned ’em, I retired ’em, the other one hasn’t figured it out yet, he’s pretty much done, too. Cena is on the same path, and anybody who steps up to the Universal Championship, I’m going to smash their ass and I’m going to send them home.”

Cena vs. Reigns is set to headline WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Below are clips of Reigns talking to McAfee on today’s show:

"You see me every Friday night. I have to dull this s--t down.. I come out in sweatpants & some J's. I don't have to throw on the crazy colors, wear wristbands all over my body.. I don't have to make myself something that I'm not" ~ @WWERomanReigns #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/V8CtumCWt0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 11, 2021