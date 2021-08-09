WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has proclaimed himself to be “levels above anyone else or anything” in the pro wrestling business.
Reigns sent out the following tweet on Sunday:
Different than anyone before. Levels above anyone else or anything in this industry. #AcknowledgeMe
Reigns has been Universal Champion for over 300 days, winning the title at the Payback pay-per-view on August 30, 2020.
The Tribal Chief has also surpassed 600 days without being pinned in a match. His last pin fall loss came against Baron Corbin at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on Dec. 15, 2019.
Reigns will defend his title against John Cena at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. As of this writing, six matches have been confirmed for the August 21 event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
